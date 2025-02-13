Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Feb. 14-16

CHARLOTTE — Celebrate Black History Month, check out a show, or cheer on the home teams — here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Treat your Valentine to a night of music on Friday. The 7th annual Queen City Blues Festival is at Bojangles Coliseum, the Charlotte Symphony is at Belk Theater and saxophonist Adrian Crutchfield is at Stage Door Theater.

There will also be live music and art at Divine Barrel’s All Kinds of Love: A WNC Relief Event on Friday.

On Saturday, cheer on the home team when the Carolina Ascent takes on Lexington SC at Memorial Stadium. It’s the team’s first home game following their winter break.

Get ready to laugh out loud when Martin Lawrence brings his comedy tour to the Spectrum Center on Saturday. Loni Love, Benji Brown and Daphnique Springs are also performing.

On Sunday, the Legends of Laughter tour featuring Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Gary Owen, Guy Torry, and Special K will be at Ovens Auditorium.

Make crafts, go on an I Spy scavenger hunt, and take a tour of the latest exhibitions during Family Day at The Galleries at Cabarrus Arts Council on Saturday.

Load up your 4-legged best friend and head to the Whitewater Center on Saturday for the Dog Days of Winter Festival where you’ll find pet-friendly vendors, training clinics and demos, and other activities.

Enjoy a free, family-friendly celebration for Black History Month at the David B. Waymer Recreation Center in Huntersville on Saturday. Also on Saturday, the Afrolatinos Black History Month Celebration will be at the New Science Center Auditorium at Johnson C. Smith University, and the Black Literary Festival will be at Gibson Mill Market in Concord.

Lace-up your running shoes for the Hot Chocolate Run on Saturday. You can choose your distance between 5K, 10K, and 15K, and of course there will be a post-run party.

The Earl Scruggs Center will host a benefit concert on Saturday at the Crest High School Auditorium in Shelby featuring the Del McCoury Band, followed by an Encore After Party at the center.

Not into Valentine’s Day? Join the Cupid is Stupid Anti-Valentine’s Bar Crawl on Montford Drive on Saturday where participating bars will offer drink specials.

Grab your cowbell and cheer on the Charlotte Checkers when they take on the Hartford Wolf Pack at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday.

Walk among the wild things at Repticon at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center on Saturday and Sunday.

And race fans can watch the Daytona 500 at NASCAR Hall of Fame on Sunday where the “Great American Race” will be shown in the museum’s High-Octane Theater.

VIDEO: Whataburger plans spring opening in Gastonia

Whataburger plans spring opening in Gastonia









©2024 Cox Media Group