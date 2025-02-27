Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Feb. 28 - March 2

CHARLOTTE — From Mardi Gras celebrations to sizzling shows to soccer, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend.

Laissez les bons temps rouler! Old Armor Beer Company in Kannapolis is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a Mardi Gras-themed celebration all weekend. Other spots ready to let the good times roll for Mardi Gras include Lost Worlds Brewing in Cornelius and Middle James Brewing in Pineville on Saturday, and Papa Doc’s Shore Club from Saturday through Monday.

Broadway fans can see the musical memoir, “A Beautiful Noise,” at Belk Theater in Uptown this weekend. The show tells the story of how one of America’s greatest hitmakers, Neil Diamond, became a star and is set to the songs that defined his career.

Dive into the Charlotte Symphony’s immersive experience “Become Ocean” at Blume Studio on Friday and Saturday. The multi-sensory event features dynamic light projections and 360° spatial audio.

Cheer on The Crown when Charlotte FC takes on Atlanta United in their home opener at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Carolina Ascent women’s soccer team will face Fort Lauderdale United at Memorial Stadium.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing with excitement on Saturday when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Washington Wizards.

Enjoy games, sports and art at the family-friendly Dadgum, Get Outside and Play Day at the Davidson Town Green on Saturday.

Check out firetrucks, police cars and construction vehicles at the Touch-a-Truck event at Chestnut Square Park in Indian Trail on Saturday.

Step back in time to the bustling 1850s with Reed Gold Mine’s new immersive living history event, “Boomtown Bash: Life at a Carolina Gold Mine” on Saturday.

