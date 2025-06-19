Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 20-22

CHARLOTTE — Happy Juneteenth! The Queen City is bustling with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy this holiday weekend. From festivals, to sports, to superheroes, check out what’s going on around Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Juneteenth celebrations are popping up all over the city this weekend. Enjoy music, food and community while honoring Black culture with this events guide.

The Charlotte parody musical “Charlotte Squawks” is back and celebrating 20 years in the Queen City. The Charlotte institution describes itself as SNL meets Broadway. If you enjoy goofy satire, musical numbers and local news, check out the show at the Booth Playhouse before June 28.

McLawland Farms, on the edge of Charlotte, is hosting “A Friday Night Thing” with barbecue, drinks, and live music for a lowkey evening at this “you-pick” flower farm.

Check out Discovery Place after hours for Science on the Rocks — an adults-only interactive science experience. Visitors can grab a cocktail and access the museum kids-free. This week’s activity is a battle between AI and humans. There will also be a special guest appearance from one of Charlotte’s premier drag performers Buff Faye.

Grab a blanket, chairs and snacks to enjoy a night full of free family fun at Movies in the Park Uptown. Friday’s showing at Fourth Ward Park is “Night at the Museum.”

Every Friday, Resident Culture Brewing in Plaza Midwood hosts Food Truck Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. with music, rotating food trucks and drinks. The event is free, and families are welcome.

Thursday is the opening day of the Queen Charlotte Fair in Concord. Enjoy rides, shows, games and fair food through July 5.

Car enthusiasts will enjoy Cars and Coffee at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The free car show transforms the speedway’s Fan Zone, showcasing classics, customs and hot rods, alike.

The Heroes Convention will be at Charlotte Convention Center Friday through Sunday. The nationally renowned comic convention draws superhero lovers from across the country. Fans can mingle with professionals and exhibitors and even participate in the cosplay showcase.

The FIFA Club World Cup comes to Bank of America Stadium Sunday. Catch Real Madrid and Pachuca go head-to-head during their match at 3 p.m.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra presents “Latin Sounds” as part of their Summer Pops concert series at Symphony Park in SouthPark. Enjoy energetic music by legendary Latin composers and get ready to dance.

Celebrate International Yoga Day with free yoga at the Hindu Center of Charlotte Sunday morning. Namaste!

