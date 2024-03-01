Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte March 1-3

CHARLOTTE — From first Friday events to must-see shows, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at Rock Hill’s First Friday event at the Old Town Night Market. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and this month’s featured artists.

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Gershwin’s jazz-infused “Rhapsody in Blue” with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Performances will be at Belk Theater on Friday and Saturday.

Grab a chair and blanket and head to Camp North End for its free indoor movie series. On Friday, the Be Kind, Rewind series will feature “She’s All That,” and on Saturday, the VHS: Vintage Horror series will show “Arachnophobia.” The popular Edit Sale is also set up at Camp North End through the weekend. Shoppers will find a curated selection of thousands of preloved designer items at the bi-annual event.

On Saturday, music fans can see Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin at the Spectrum Center or check out the 6th annual Queen City Blues Festival at Bojangles Coliseum.

Step back in time to the bustling 1850s with Reed Gold Mine’s new immersive living history event, “Boomtown Bash: Life at a Carolina Gold Mine” on Saturday.

Join the Vapa Center for its 2nd anniversary on Saturday. The family-friendly event will feature local artists, music and food.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with Levine Museum on Saturday with a day filled with arts and crafts, story time, performances, historical insights, and other activities during HERstory at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City.

Enjoy yard games, bounce houses, face painting, and other entertainment at the Charlotte Independence’s Indy Fanfest at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The preseason party kicks off the soccer club’s 10th anniversary season and features a friendly match between the Independence and the new Carolina Core FC, which will play its inaugural season in MLS Next Pro in 2024.

Move over burgers and tacos, CLT Hot Chicken Week kicks off Friday and continues through March 10. During the promotion, participating restaurants will offer specialty hot chicken sandwiches at a fixed price.

Consider it a cheat day and get your fill of sweet treats at the 4th annual CLT Donut Festival in South End on Sunday. This year the event benefits Save A Nut Foundation, which provides support for testicular cancer survivors.

Get ready to laugh out loud during the March Mania Comedy Tournament at Stage Door Theater this weekend and next.

VIDEO: Full lineup announced for Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown

Full lineup announced for Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown





Cox Media Group