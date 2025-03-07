Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte March 7-9

CHARLOTTE — Enjoy family-friendly events, celebrate International Women’s Day, or cheer on the home teams, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Kick off your weekend with live music, local art, and some retail therapy at Rock Hill’s First Friday event. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event, too.

The town of Pineville’s First Friday event will highlight women-owned businesses for International Women’s Day. There will be female-owned food trucks and vendors for shopping.

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and this month’s featured artists.

Or head to the Spectrum Center on Friday to cheer on the Charlotte Hornets when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team will be back in action on Saturday when they face the Brooklyn Nets in Uptown.

The Charlotte Ballet is performing at Knight Theater this weekend. See “A Realm of Existence” through Sunday in Uptown. The Charlotte Symphony is also performing at Belk Theater on Friday and Saturday.

Get ready to laugh out loud when Bill Bellamy performs at the Comedy Zone. The comedian has two shows on both Friday and Saturday.

Join Resident Culture Brewing as it raises a glass to the incredible women of Charlotte with two days of events in honor of International Women’s Day. The brewery will host live performances, panel discussions, and women-owned markets on Friday and Saturday in Plaza Midwood and Saturday in South End.

Watch acrobatics, illusionists, mysterious creatures, and more at Paranormal Cirque, which is happening at Concord Mills through Monday. The show is described as a fusion of the circus, theatre, and cabaret, and will be under a tent in the mall’s parking lot.

Hunt for gold, sip on leprechaun punch and make crafts at the family-friendly St. Patty’s Day Party at Frank Liske Park in Concord. Or enjoy hands-on activities and crafts at McColl Center’s Family Day on Saturday.

Costumes are encouraged at the Matthews Comic-Con at Matthews Community Center on Saturday where you’ll find comic vendors and artists, cosplay contests, and food trucks.

See LEGO creations and displays at the Brick Fan Expo on Saturday and Sunday at The Park Expo and Conference Center.

Cheer on the Charlotte Checkers when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday.

Get your fill of sweet treats at the 5th annual CLT Donut Festival happening Sunday at Norfolk Hall. Proceeds benefit Save A Nut which supports testicular cancer awareness.

Want to snap a selfie with an alpaca? The Good Karma Ranch in Iron Station is hosting a toiletry drive on Sunday to benefit the East Lincoln High School Backpack Program. Donate at least three items and you’ll get to feed the alpacas and take photos. Be sure to register at this link.

