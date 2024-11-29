Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov. 29 – Dec. 1

CHARLOTTE — From holiday attractions and shows to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Celebrate the holidays in Uptown with the Charlotte Knights at their annual festival of lights. Light the Knights, which runs through Jan. 3 at Truist Field, features thousands of lights, themed displays, ice skating, a Christmas market, and a snow tubing hill.

Holidays at the Garden starts at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden on Friday and runs through Dec. 29. See thousands of lights, make s’mores by the fire, and strike a pose at the garden’s centerpiece Orchid Tree that’s decked out for the season.

Watch Kermit and the gang help Ebenezer Scrooge in “The Muppet Christmas Carol” as the Charlotte Symphony performs the score live at Ovens Auditorium on Friday and Saturday.

Broadway fans can see the sizzling musical “Some Like It Hot” at Belk Theater. Performances run through Sunday in Uptown.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing with excitement when the Charlotte Hornets take on the New York Knicks on Friday and then the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Grab your cowbell and check out the Charlotte Checkers when they take on the Iowa Wild at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.

Have a holly jolly time at Patterson Farms this weekend and next where you’ll find wagon rides, holiday-themed crafts, dozens of activities, and snow!

Take care of your holiday shopping while supporting small businesses this year. Dozens of vendors will be at the Christmas Market at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in LoSo and Ballantyne every weekend through Dec. 22. Pick up a Shop Small Weekend Passport at a participating shop in downtown Belmont for a chance to win one of 10 $500 shopping and dining sprees. Or check out one of the Small Business Saturday markets in South End, Concord, and Huntersville.

Break out your black and blue and cheer on the Carolina Panthers when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Enjoy a festive afternoon filled with holiday shopping and entertainment at Christmas in Cornelius on Sunday at Oak Street Mill. Also on Sunday, Indian Trail will host its Christmas Parade and Lincolnton will host its Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.

Looking ahead, Christmas Town USA lights up for the holidays on Monday. The lights will be on in McAdenville through Dec. 26.

