Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov. 3-5

CHARLOTTE — From fall festivals and shows to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Get ready for a night filled with music, hot air balloons and laser lights when the Balloon Glow & Laser Show comes to the Rowan County Fairgrounds in Salisbury on Friday and Saturday.

Watch dirt racing’s top three series battle it out at the World of Outlaws World Finals happening at The Dirt Track near Charlotte Motor Speedway through Saturday.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at Rock Hill’s First Friday event at the Old Town Night Market. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and featured artists.

Grab your cowbell and cheer on the Charlotte Checkers when they take on San Diego at Bojangles Coliseum. On Friday, families buying 4 or more tickets can get a discount and on Saturday, pet owners can bring their dogs to the game!

Lace up your sneakers for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K happening near Uptown on Saturday.

Get your fill of tasty adult beverages and barbecue at the Whiskey, Wine and Fire Festival at Ballantyne’s Backyard on Saturday.

Enjoy traditional foods, folk art and crafts, dancing and family-friendly activities at the Festival Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead celebration) at Camp North End on Saturday.

Have a doggone good time at the annual Sheepdog Trials and Dog Festival at Historic Rural Hill on Saturday and Sunday. There will be competitions and demonstrations plus vendors and other activities.

Other festivals and shows happening this weekend include:

The Rumination Arts Festival at Confluence in Cramerton on Saturday.

The Festival on the Green at the North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe in Kannapolis on Saturday.

The Pawsitively Matthews dog festival at Stumptown Park on Saturday.

The EpicFest literary event at ImaginOn on Saturday.

The 47th annual Working Fingers Craft Show at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville on Saturday.

The Ballantyne Fall Festival at Morrison Family YMCA on Sunday.

Break out your black and blue and cheer on the home team at Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Panthers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Channel 9′s Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson has kicked off his 20th annual Steve’s Coats for Kids drive, collecting new and gently worn coats for children in need. Starting Sunday, coats can be dropped off at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery where you’ll get a free pint for donating.

Shop local from more than 70 small businesses and enjoy food trucks and live music at the Front Porch Sunday popup market at Atherton Mill in South End.

Ready for a road trip? The Charlotte Independence professional soccer team will take on North Carolina FC in the USL League One Championship match on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

VIDEO: Christmas season begins with tree-raising at the Biltmore

Christmas season begins with tree-raising at the Biltmore





Cox Media Group