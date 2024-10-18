Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct. 18-20

CHARLOTTE — Fall is the season to get outside and have some fun, and you don’t have to look far to find something cool to do around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

The Charlotte Checkers are back in action taking on the Cleveland Monsters for opening weekend at Bojangles Coliseum. Kids tickets cost just $5 on Saturday and if you bring a donation for the team’s Hurricane Helene Supply Drive (on either night), you’ll get a free ticket to the game on Oct. 26.

Watch as dozens of hot air balloons color the skies during the 49th Carolina BalloonFest in Statesville. The three-day event includes two stages of entertainment, a play zone for kids, an artisan market, food, and North Carolina wines and craft beers.

Celebrate Mint Hill’s founding at the family-friendly Mint Hill Madness festival at Veterans Memorial Park through Saturday where you’ll find carnival rides, music, food, and a fireworks show.

Check out a show and help out a good cause at Neighborhood Theatre on Friday. The concert featuring Scythian will double as a benefit for Hurricane Helene relief in western N.C. Winter clothing, baby products, hygiene supplies, and non-perishable food will be collected.

The Moonlight Carnival aerial circus returns to Stowe Park in Belmont on Friday and Saturday. In addition to the performances, there will be food trucks, bounce houses, trick or treating, a pumpkin patch, and games.

Take your appetite to the Armenian Food Festival, which runs from Friday through Sunday at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church.

Get your Halloween costumes ready and enjoy a night of fun at the Ghouly Gala Science Spooktacular at Discovery Place Kids in Huntersville on Friday.

On Saturday, kids can get an early start on trick or treating at the Halloween Candy Crawl in downtown Kannapolis or Owl-O-Ween at Carolina Raptor Center.

Watch “Beetlejuice” under the stars at Veterans Park in Huntersville on Friday … just make sure you don’t say his name three times! On Saturday, you can watch “Remember the Titans” at Wilmore Centennial Park in South End.

Cheer on Charlotte’s newest pro sports team the Carolina Ascent when they take on Brooklyn FC at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Break out your lederhosen or dirndl for Oktoberfest at Foutain Park in Rock Hill on Saturday where you’ll find German food and beers, live music, inflatables and kids activities, and a wiener dog race.

Have bushels of fun on Saturday at the 52nd Lincoln County Apple Festival on Main Street in downtown Lincolnton where you’ll find music, crafts, and train rides.

Other festivals happening this weekend include:

The Pineville Fall Fest at Jack Hughes Park on Friday and Saturday.

The Gastonia Fall Festival at Rotary Centennial Pavilion on Saturday.

The Town of Cramerton Fall Festival at C.B. Huss Recreation Center on Saturday.

The Fort Mill Fall Festival at Walter Elisha Park on Saturday.

The North Carolina Liver Mush Festival: Mush, Music & Mutts in uptown Shelby on Saturday.

The 7th annual Mount Holly Lantern Parade in downtown Mount Holly on Saturday.

The Charlotte Chalk Art Festival at NoDa Brewing Company North End on Saturday and Sunday.

Join Resident Culture Brewing in Plaza Midwood for its 7th anniversary celebration on Saturday. Enjoy exclusive beer releases, live music, karaoke, and food trucks.

Or join the Charlotte Museum of History as it celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Rock House, the oldest home in Mecklenburg County. Enjoy cake, games, and other festivities to mark this historic milestone.

Shop for treasures on Saturday at the VTGCLT Fall Market at Camp North End where you’ll find more than 90 vintage and handmade brands.

Ready for a road trip? Cruise on a coaster, fly high on a Ferris wheel, grab a funnel cake, and enjoy live performances at the North Carolina State Fair, which opened in Raleigh this week and runs through Oct. 27. Or check out the South Carolina State Fair that wraps up in Columbia on Sunday.

Race fans can see three of the most prominent asphalt short-track racing series on the East Coast when they converge at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend. The zMAX CARS Tour and SMART Modified Tour will hold season finales on Saturday, while the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will contest its penultimate event on Sunday.

