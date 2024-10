Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon involving a juvenile.

The assault happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Trousdale Drive in east Charlotte.

Officers said the minor was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Channel 9 photographer saw a male in handcuffs at the scene. CMPD has not confirmed if it made an arrest in connection to the incident.

