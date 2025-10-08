Big 22: Channel 9 announces finalists for player of the year

CHARLOTTE — The votes are in and it’s time to announce Channel 9’s Big 22 finalists. It was a remarkable show of support for our “Players to Watch.”
>>Click here to check out Channel 9’s High School Football Page
Nearly 140,000 votes were cast.
Finalists:
- Patrick Blee: South Point, QB
- J’Zavien Currence: South Pointe, QB,safety
- Caleb Gordon: Ashbrook, LB
- Samari Matthews: Hough, CB
- D’Various Surratt: Crest, safety
Voting for Channel 9’s Big 22 Player of the Year begins at 3 p.m. on Friday and will run until 10 a.m. Oct. 27.
The Big 22 Player of the Year will earn a trophy and $10,000 for his high school.
Once voting opens, you can vote nine times per day.
Return here to vote.
VIDEO: Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025
