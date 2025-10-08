Big 22: Channel 9 announces finalists for player of the year

CHARLOTTE — The votes are in and it’s time to announce Channel 9’s Big 22 finalists. It was a remarkable show of support for our “Players to Watch.”

>>Click here to check out Channel 9’s High School Football Page

Nearly 140,000 votes were cast.

Finalists:

Voting for Channel 9’s Big 22 Player of the Year begins at 3 p.m. on Friday and will run until 10 a.m. Oct. 27.

The Big 22 Player of the Year will earn a trophy and $10,000 for his high school.

Once voting opens, you can vote nine times per day.

Return here to vote.

VIDEO: Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group