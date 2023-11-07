Brooks’ Sandwich House officially up for sale

CHARLOTTE — It’s been called the best burger in Charlotte, but a staple of Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood will soon be leaving.

Brooks’ Sandwich House is officially up for sale, months after owner David Brooks said he was exploring the possibility of selling the beloved burger joint.

According to a listing posted by The Nichols Company, the nearly one-acre lot on N. Brevard Street could be yours for the right price. (You’ll have to call, though, the price isn’t publicly listed.)

A brochure for the property pitches it as an opportunity to be in NoDa while being near easy access to light rail and several multifamily developments.

On Tuesday, Channel 9 spotted a sign on the property with a link to the listing.

The real estate listing comes nearly four years after David’s brother, Scott, was killed in a robbery while he was opening for the day.

RELATED STORIES

Brooks hasn’t announced plans for the future of the restaurant after celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer. We don’t know how long the Sandwich House will remain open.

We’re working on getting more information, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Community helps Brooks’ Sandwich House celebrate 50 years of business)

Community helps Brooks’ Sandwich House celebrate 50 years of business

©2023 Cox Media Group