Channel 9 announces 2024 Big 22 Players to Watch

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is unveiling our 15th class of the Big 22.
Hundreds of players were nominated by coaches across our viewing area. We’ve pared that list down to our 22 Players to Watch.
Channel 9 will profile the Players to Watch starting next Thursday until voting begins on Sept. 6.
The Big 22 Player of the Year gets a trophy, bragging rights, and a $10,000 check for their school. They’re listed below in alphabetical order:
- Catawba Ridge tight end Brady Ambrose
- Forest Hills wide receiver Jerel Bolder
- A.L. Brown offensive lineman Tai Buster
- Rock Hill wide receiver Malik Clark
- Providence Day running back Ian Cline
- South Pointe junior quarterback J’Zavien Currence
- Indian Land safety Omarion Davis
- Providence junior quarterback Jackson Debe
- Myers Park junior defensive lineman Rodney Dunham
- Hickory Grove tailback Anthony Hawkins
- North Meck defensive lineman Charles House
- Butler quarterback Zach Lawrence
- Marvin Ridge defensive lineman Manny Lewis
- Charlotte Christian pass rusher Elijah Littlejohn
- Hough defensive back Samari “Smoke” Matthews
- Weddington defensive lineman Trajen Odom
- Robinson wide receiver Brian Rowe
- Providence Day offensive tackle David Sanders
- West Charlotte junior athlete Ki Anthony Cotton
- Crest safety D’Various Surratt
- Cuthbertson defensive lineman Cole Webster
- Monroe athlete and reigning Big 22 Player of the Year Jordan Young
