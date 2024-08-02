Channel 9 announces 2024 Big 22 Players to Watch

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is unveiling our 15th class of the Big 22.

Hundreds of players were nominated by coaches across our viewing area. We’ve pared that list down to our 22 Players to Watch.

Channel 9 will profile the Players to Watch starting next Thursday until voting begins on Sept. 6.

The Big 22 Player of the Year gets a trophy, bragging rights, and a $10,000 check for their school. They’re listed below in alphabetical order:

Catawba Ridge tight end Brady Ambrose

Forest Hills wide receiver Jerel Bolder

A.L. Brown offensive lineman Tai Buster

Rock Hill wide receiver Malik Clark

Providence Day running back Ian Cline

South Pointe junior quarterback J’Zavien Currence

Indian Land safety Omarion Davis

Providence junior quarterback Jackson Debe

Myers Park junior defensive lineman Rodney Dunham

Hickory Grove tailback Anthony Hawkins

North Meck defensive lineman Charles House

Butler quarterback Zach Lawrence

Marvin Ridge defensive lineman Manny Lewis

Charlotte Christian pass rusher Elijah Littlejohn

Hough defensive back Samari “Smoke” Matthews

Weddington defensive lineman Trajen Odom

Robinson wide receiver Brian Rowe

Providence Day offensive tackle David Sanders

West Charlotte junior athlete Ki Anthony Cotton

Crest safety D’Various Surratt

Cuthbertson defensive lineman Cole Webster

Monroe athlete and reigning Big 22 Player of the Year Jordan Young





