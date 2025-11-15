Charlotte business owners say CBP operation will impact workers, customers

If you’re into Tres Leches cakes, Manolos in East Charlotte can take care of your needs -- but Manolo, and other business owners, tell Channel 9 that they’re already starting to see customers stay home.

They’re also seeing employees call out of work, and they say that could have a chain reaction throughout our local economy as U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents fill the Queen City.

“Yesterday, 90% of my regular customers didn’t show up,” Manolo Betancur said.

Channel 9 has reported on the CBP operation that’s expected in Charlotte. Commander at large Gregory Bovino and a group of agents are expected to enforce immigration in Charlotte as early as this weekend.

“Yeah, it’s definitely going to have a negative impact,” said Wil Russel, a construction manager and former member of Charlotte’s immigration task force.

“What I think will happen is a lot of people will stay home. They won’t go to work, they won’t go to school for fear of their immigration status being checked and them being removed and detained,” Russel told Channel 9’s Evan Donovan.

Russell says housing projects are especially vulnerable.

“So what you’re looking at is those completion dates being pushed out because of the disruption of labor,” Russell said. “So there will be a delay for people who are looking for places to stay.”

Construction sites are in progress all across the Charlotte area, but that’s not the only industry that will be affected.

Business was already down at Manolo’s this year because of increased immigration enforcement.

“This year, we haven’t had any wedding cakes, no quinceañeras, Mother’s Day was very bad, graduation cakes was pretty much zero,” he said. “This has been one of my most difficult years since 2008, since the recession.”

Betancur says he wants to get rid of violent criminals too, but he’s concerned those aren’t the only immigrants being detained and deported.

“Everybody keeps saying, ‘Do it the legal way, do it the legal way.’ Well I’m an American citizen since 2007. My mother has been waiting since 2007 to get an interview with immigration. And we are in 2025. So it’s a very broken system that no one has paid attention to for 30 years,” Betancur said.

“Not as busy”

Border Patrol agents were seen outside an office on Central Avenue, causing concern among local business owners.

The presence of agents, some in tactical gear, has led to a noticeable decrease in customers at nearby businesses, as community members express fear over potential operations.

“We definitely see the quietness in the restaurant; it’s not as busy as it usually is,” said Francisco Valle, manager of the Lempira Restaurant.

Yolanda Sanchez, owner of a bridal shop, noted that her employees are worried, saying, “I can be maybe by myself.”

Business owners on Central Avenue have come together to discuss the impact of the Border Patrol’s presence on their operations.

Valle mentioned that some employees are considering taking time off, stating, “some of them are already saying they are gonna wait for this weekend to see how things go.”

As the community awaits further developments, businesses remain on edge, uncertain about the implications of the Border Patrol’s activities.

Border agents to arrive in Charlotte, sheriff confirms

