Charlotte mayor seeks reelection amid controversy

CHARLOTTE — As Charlotte voters submit their ballots on Tuesday for the Charlotte City Council Primary, candidates spoke to Channel 9 about safety and leadership concerns in light of the light rail stabbing that took the life of Iryna Zarutska.

Mayor Vi Lyles has been front and center of one significant event after another, not just last month’s fatal light rail stabbing, but also the Bank of America Stadium vote and a secret settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

Charlotte voters will decide whether she deserves a fifth Democratic nomination to be Charlotte’s mayor.

“To finish some of the things that I think are most important for this community, the transportation bills,” Lyles told The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno on why she’s running again.

Charlotte’s transit future is why Mayor Vi Lyles is seeking a fifth term. Charlotte’s current state of transit threatens to derail that chance as critics make a pointed and public stand weeks after the fatal stabbing of Zarutska.

Former Congressional Candidate and Democratic mayoral candidate Brendan Maginnis has been the most outspoken about her leadership.

“It is inept. And I’m sorry if people take offense, but it is, and it needs to be called out that way,” Maginnis said. “She’s not doing the job, and it’s unfortunate that it takes a tragedy like this for us to point this out.”

That assessment is shared by Gemini Boyd, an activist who says Mayor Lyles has lost touch with the community.

Boyd is another challenger for Lyles.

“The city government in the city of Charlotte have failed us once again. It has failed us because of poor leadership,” Boyd says.

Banker Delter Guin blames those in leadership positions.

“The blame for this is squarely placed on those who are in leadership, from the bench to state legislators and everyone in between who did not hold him accountable and are too soft on crime,” said candidate Delter Guin.

Activist and mayoral candidate Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel lays blame mostly on the courts.

“The Mecklenburg County Judicial District and the State of North Carolina Judicial Branch by and large is Charlotte’s primary problem when it comes to crime and public safety,” McDaniel said. “I stand with victims and their families and Charlotteans at large and demand.”

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination tonight will face Republican Terrie Donovan and Libertarian Rob Yates in November.

