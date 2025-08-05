Downpours cause flooding, traffic accidents across the region

CHARLOTTE — Heavy rain sparked several issues across the Queen City region Tuesday morning.

According to WSOC meteorologist Keith Monday, the area picked up 1.35 inches of rain since early Tuesday morning.

The trouble started just before 11 Monday night when a tractor trailer hydroplaned in rain and hit two other trucks on Interstate 85 in Gastonia.

Gastonia police said the southbound lanes of the road were closed until 6 a.m. Tuesday because of leaking diesel fuel.

A tree fell onto a house and truck on Rachel Street in north Charlotte around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

In Ballantyne, an outage caused 1,684 Duke Energy customers to lose power.

Flooding on Johnston Road and an accident on Ballantyne Commons Parkway were also reported in the Ballantyne area.

In west Charlotte, there were major traffic delays as water rushed over the Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte.

Monday says rain totals could easily exceed 2 inches before the rain ends Tuesday afternoon.

