Home of abused 6-year-old in east Charlotte intentionally set on fire

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is hearing from neighbors just days after a home in east Charlotte was intentionally set on fire.

Police say that same home on Gwynne Hill Road is where a six-year-old was horrifically abused before her death.

Court documents say the home was a “house of horrors” for the young girl who lived there.

Investigators say this was arson. So far no one has been arrested in this case.

The three adults charged in connection with the child abuse case are in jail.

Neighbors describe them as standoffish and said they would never socialize. They also said that from time to time they would hear them get into arguments and fights.

Investigators say that the six-year-old was kept in a dog cage, tied up with duct tape, beaten and starved and was only 27 pounds at the time of her death. Court documents say this went on for a year and a half.

One neighbor told us she believes this went on undetected because the neighborhood is not a close-knit community. She did not want her face shown.

“That was very disturbing,” the neighbor said. “I have great-grandchildren that would be about that child age. You know, that is so disturbing.”

As we mentioned, the three adults who live at the home are in jail and some neighbors told Channel 9 they hope they never come back.

