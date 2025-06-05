Woman arrested in connection with house party mass shooting

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — U.S. Marshals made another arrest Thursday morning in connection with a mass shooting Saturday night at a house party in Catawba County.

Federal and local authorities went to a home in Lenoir in Caldwell County where Zoe Makenna Braswell was taken into custody.

The search unfolded in the Cajah’s Mountain community along Wren Circle.

Family members said the arrest happened along Highway 321 in Granite Falls during a traffic stop.

U.S. Marshals searched around the home for possible suspects linked to the mass shooting early Sunday morning.

Sheriff deputies confirmed that Braswell was taken into custody, accused of conspiracy in connection with attempted first-degree murder.

Braswell is a recent high school graduate and went to the party that on Walnut Acres Drive, south of Hickory.

Zoe Makenna Braswell

Deputies removed her car from the property and spoke with her stepfather who believes she possibly got involved with the wrong people.

“She’s basically a good kid whose made some not so good choices,” said her stepfather, Joe Hatfield. “She got caught up in with the people she is associated with.”

Authorities are still searching for suspects Toland Huff Jr. and Ke’andre O’neal Mack.

Bond revoked

The bond for the first suspect arrested, Garon Killian, was revoked. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Garon Killian Garon Killian, a suspect in a mass shooting in Catawba County, was issued a $200,000 bond on Wednesday.

Two months ago, he was charged in connection with another shooting in Hickory.

Person of interest

Izia “Zae” Mitchell, 18, of Morganton is a person of interest and wanted for roberry with a dangerous weapon from a crime in Burke County. Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112 or upload video or photos here.

No additional details have been made available.

