Madalina Cojocari’s 15th birthday approaches as disappearance remains unsolved

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Friday marks the 15th birthday of Madalina Cojocari, who has been missing since November 2022.

A photo of what Madalina might look like today is posted in the Cornelius Police Department’s lobby, along with a box the department says is for birthday cards and any other notes residents may want to share.

Birthday cards for Madalina Cojocari at Cornelius Police Department

Madalina was last seen getting off her school bus in Cornelius on Nov. 21, 2022, but her mother, Diana Cojocari didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15.

Both Diana and Madalina’s stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were convicted of failing to report her missing.

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Palmiter is out of jail, and Cojocari is believed to be back in her home country of Moldova.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for Madalina’s disappearance.

VIDEO: $25K reward offered in missing Madalina Cojocari case

$25K reward offered in missing Madalina Cojocari case

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