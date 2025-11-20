Man accused in fatal north Charlotte drive-by shooting appears in court

CHARLOTTE — The man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl in north Charlotte is in court Thursday.

Tracoby Meeks is charged in the murder of Neveah Carter.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Carter died in the early morning hours on May 31 near North Graham Street and Craighead Road. She was inside a car at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and Eyewitness News at 5 for updates after the court appearance.

VIDEO: Family pleads for answers after 17-year-old girl killed in north Charlotte drive-by shooting

Family pleads for answers after 17-year-old girl killed in north Charlotte drive-by shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group