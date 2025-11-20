Man accused in fatal north Charlotte drive-by shooting appears in court

CHARLOTTE — The man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl in north Charlotte is in court Thursday.
Tracoby Meeks is charged in the murder of Neveah Carter.
Carter died in the early morning hours on May 31 near North Graham Street and Craighead Road. She was inside a car at the time of the shooting.
