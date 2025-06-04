Mass shooting suspect tied to separate violent crime gets $200K bond

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A judge issued Garon Killian, 20, a suspect in a mass shooting at a Catawba County house party, a bond of $200,000 on Wednesday morning.

People in the courtroom gasped after bond set, Chanel 9’s Dave Faherty reported.

He’s also a suspect in another violent crime that happened in April.

Killian was charged with attempted first-degree murder for the shooting that happened Saturday night on Walnut Acres Drive in the Mountain View community. People at the party shot back.

Twelve people were shot, including 58-year-old Shane Patrick Hood who died.

Investigators said there were two shooters who fired into the party from a wooded area on a hill.

On Tuesday, search warrants were executed on Buck Oak Road east of Lincolnton where Killian was arrested and the Tremont Park neighborhood in Lenoir.

One of Killian’s friends said she spoke with him after the shooting and doesn’t believe he was a shooter.

“I made one of the 911 calls because I was three minutes away from the party and literally three minutes later I Facetimed with him and he was home,” said Ohana Calloway, a friend. “The distance between does not add up.”

Prosecutors said the suspect should not have been given bond.

The judge did consider that it but inevitably gave him the $200,000 bond with conditions, including a nighttime curfew; he would have to wear an ankle monitor and surrender his passport if he gets out of jail.

7 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Killian was also charged in another shooting in early April near the old Party City on Catawba County Valley Boulevard in Hickory.

Killian, along with Kylee Simpson, each face seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm within city limits, and going armed to the terror of the public.

Killian and Simpson were each issued a $100,000 bond for that shooting.

No additional details have been made available.

