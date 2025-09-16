DaBaby’s new music video reenacts light rail stabbing of Iryna Zarutska with twist

CHARLOTTE — A new music video by Charlotte rapper DaBaby is getting attention for reenacting a deadly light rail attack that left 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska dead last month.

DaBaby shared the video on his YouTube page Tuesday afternoon. It’s for a song titled “Save Me,” and the description on YouTube says it’s a “dedication to Iryna Zarutska.”

The video starts with a portion of surveillance video showing Zarutska entering the light rail train car where she was killed. It then transitions to DaBaby sitting on a light rail train, with actors portraying Iryna and a man who appears to attack her. The video ends with DaBaby stopping the attack and the man being escorted off the train by security.

Iryna Zarutska was killed on Aug. 22. Her alleged killer, Decarlos Brown Jr., was caught and charged with state and federal crimes, including murder.

The video appears to have been filmed on an actual Charlotte Area Transit System light rail train, and exterior shots show different stations through Charlotte’s South End. The video also features security guards wearing Professional Security Services uniforms. It ends with a screenshot of a GoFundMe account for Iryna.

Channel 9 asked CATS if DaBaby had permission to film on the train.

CATS told Channel 9 that they didn’t grant permission, and they weren’t involved in the filming of the music video. CATS confirmed that the video was filmed Monday night, and it was reported through the CATS-Pass app.

We also reached out to Professional Security Services for a comment on their guards being portrayed in the music video. PSS didn’t provide a comment, but CATS said that security responded to the report on the CATS-Pass app and escorted the film crew off the train, which is what is seen in the video.

The song, itself, doesn’t appear to reference Iryna.

DaBaby is no stranger to controversy. In April of 2022, someone trespassed onto his property in Troutman and was shot in the leg. In social media posts, the rapper seemingly admitted to being the triggerman, but no charges were filed. In 2018, DaBaby killed 19-year-old Jaylin Craig inside a Huntersville Walmart. He claimed it was an act of self-defense and he was never charged in the shooting.

This is a developing story, and we’re working on getting more details.

