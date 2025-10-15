SouthPark murder victim moved to Charlotte for fresh start, friend says

CHARLOTTE — A grieving friend says the single mother who was shot and killed in a SouthPark apartment complex had moved to Charlotte for a fresh start after going through a divorce.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz learned more about Dee Hammonds and found out that she had planned to one day move back to Florida and join her friends and former colleagues. But she never got that chance.

“She was just the light. She always had a light, and she was positive, even when she was going through really tough times,” said Tracy Williams, remembering her friend and mentee.

The two worked with each other for Williams’ real estate company in Jacksonville, Florida.

“She was just instrumental in making sure that she was always setting a standard for other people around her, so that they could become the best person that they were,” Williams told Sáenz on Wednesday.

A registered nurse and real estate agent, Dee was always there to serve her community in every way, Williams said, adding that she would drop everything for her family.

“She loved her children, she loved her family so much,” Williams said.

After a divorce, Williams says the single mom moved to Charlotte, where she had a few family members. She worked as a travel nurse.

On Monday, the driven 45-year-old’s life was taken away.

“You just never expect anything to happen. It’s somebody, you know, she didn’t deserve. Nobody deserves to be murdered ever,” Williams said.

As police investigate the homicide, Williams says she will keep her friend’s legacy alive, choosing to live like Dee.

“If Dee were here, she would say keep moving forward and give back to your community,” Williams said. “Because that’s the person that she truly was.”

Williams says that because of the passion Dee had, her real estate company plans to start an annual day of service in Dee’s honor. She says they’ll support an organization Dee loved in Florida.

No arrest has been made in the case, but police told Channel 9 that it appears to be a targeted shooting.

