Statesville City Council to decide on controversial data center project

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville City Council is expected to make a final decision Monday on a controversial proposal to develop a data center on 340 acres of farmland on Stamey Farm Road.

The proposal, submitted by Compass Data Centers, involves constructing five buildings to house servers and other computer equipment, along with a future substation.

City council approved the rezoning request Sept. 16.

Some neighbors have expressed concerns about the potential noise, increased traffic, and the loss of farmland that the data center could bring to the area.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Statesville City Hall.

VIDEO: Statesville residents split over large-scale data center project

