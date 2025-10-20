‘Take it seriously’: Mother worried for family’s safety amid Uptown violence

CHARLOTTE — A mother who lives in Uptown Charlotte say she doesn’t feel safe after a recent string of violence, including a stabbing just feet away from her home.

The stabbing happened around 6 p.m. Sunday near the vape shop at the intersection of North College and 9th streets. Channel 9 Crime Reporter Hunter Sáenz spoke with a mother who said she’s worried about her children’s safety.

Her family lives in the apartment complex near the shop, up on the 29th floor. Just before dinner, they looked down and saw a violent crime scene: a man bleeding out on the sidewalk after police say he was stabbed.

“We looked over the balcony and there were four or five cop cars down there and the gentleman who we had just seen in the park was laying on his back with a pool of blood around him,” said Claire Covington.

The stabbing rattled her nerves.

“It’s absolutely shocking, it makes me feel as though I can’t protect my own family,” Covington said.

Her family moved to Uptown in July, excited for city life with parks, sports teams, and attractions all in walking distance.

“We moved to Charlotte thinking it would be a great opportunity and great place to raise children, and now, we are definitely second-guessing that,” Covington said.

Numerous recent shootings and stabbings in Uptown have been at the top of Covington’s mind, and this weekend’s wave of violent crime across the city, including four homicides in less than 24 hours, has Covington begging leaders to do more.

“Our city council leaders need to take it seriously when we take our concerns to them,” Covington said.

Until then, Covington says she’ll continue to carry a TASER and pepper spray as she walks her dogs and ventures out with her daughters.

“We’re allowing Uptown to be an unsafe place for everybody,” Covington said.

Earlier this month, the city laid out new plans hoping to deter violence in Uptown.

CMPD launched the “CROWN” initiative, which stands for “Center City’s Restoration of Order, Wellness and Non-violence.” Officers will focus on “quality of life” crimes within a half-mile radius of the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets.

Police also launched an “Entertainment District Unit” to deal with violent crime near bars and nightlife.

