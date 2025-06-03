Teachers protest, parents petition after Ardrey Kell principal retires amid suspension

CHARLOTTE — Growing outcries have increased among parents at Ardrey Kell High School after its principal retired after being suspended without pay.

Earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced to parents that Jamie Brooks would be “away for a period.”

Brooks would later announce that she had chosen to retire, effective June 1.

Parents and teachers are now choosing to speak out about the controversies that have been impacting the school recently.

One form of support for Brooks appeared on the school rock. It was painted “United for Jamie” over the weekend.

On Monday, dozens of teachers called out sick and then lined Ardrey Kell Road to protest Brooks’ exit. They even held up signs that said, “Bring back Brooks.”

Some parents have taken their demand for more communication from the district to change.org. A petition calling for an explanation so far has more than 900 signatures.

“They’re refusing to tell us and refusing to do all these things. It’s more telling about what they’re doing in those closed sessions than anything else. We are not going away,” said parent Barbi Gearhart.

Gearhart and a half dozen others said they plan to be at the school’s board meeting on Thursday.

They have also signed up to speak about Ardrey Kell during the public comment period.

