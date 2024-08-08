Trash pickup worker helps kids get out of house after tree falls

CHARLOTTE — An unexpected witness went above and beyond helping rescue a family trapped inside their own home after a tree came crashing down into it on Thursday.

Jimmy Johnson’s driveway in west Charlotte is covered in leaves and broken tree limbs, but he says the damage is nothing compared to what Tropical Storm Debby did next door.

“Their whole front door is blocked completely, I don’t know how anyone got in. They tried to go through a side window because it’s that difficult to get in,” Johnson told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson.

A tree about 25 feet from their home uprooted, falling onto their roof, destroying an awning and leaving a gaping hole in their attic.

Johnson says the tree fell as a trash pickup worker drove onto Bramble Place. He said he watched the worker jump into action.

“The trash man was already down here, and he was helping the kids out of the house and got them to the car so they were in safety while parents were in there getting stuff together,” Johnson said.

The people who live here say a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old were inside with adults when the tree fell. The family spent Thursday afternoon trying to safely salvage their belongings after everyone escaped.

TRACKING DEBBY:

The benevolent city worker hasn’t been identified.

“Who knows what would’ve happened if he wasn’t willing to get under the tree and go to the door and ask if everyone was OK and get everyone out,” Johnson said.

The road was blocked, so Johnson says the city worker walked to each driveway to pick up the trash bags by hand. He says that will be a prominent memory of Tropical Storm Debby.

“When we see something like that, it kind of restores that faith in humanity,” Johnson said.

(VIDEO: Rock Hill, Fort Mill schools begin school year amid Tropical Storm Debby)

Rock Hill, Fort Mill schools begin school year amid Tropical Storm Debby

©2024 Cox Media Group