Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Dec. 1-3

CHARLOTTE — From holiday favorites and first Friday events to college football, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Kick off the weekend and the holiday season at the UCity Lights festival at the Shoppes at University Place on Friday. There will be a tree lighting, activities and appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Santa will also appear at Winterfest at Chestnut Square Park in Indian Trail where there will be bounce houses, sledding and a tree lighting.

McAdenville transforms into Christmas Town USA on Friday! See hundreds of trees covered in lights and homes and yards decorated for the holidays through Dec. 26.

See a live nativity and enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides at Christmas at the Library at the Billy Graham Library, which opens Friday and runs through Dec. 23.

Enjoy a nighttime avian adventure at the Carolina Raptor Center’s Owl Prowl on Friday. The event is recommended for ages 6 and older.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at Rock Hill’s first Friday event at the Old Town Night Market. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

When it’s the first Friday of the month in South End it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and featured artists.

Uptown Charlotte will be buzzing with college football fans and festivities during the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship. Fan Fest will take over Romare Bearden Park on Friday and Saturday, and Florida State will take on Louisville in the title game on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

Grab your cowbell and cheer on the Charlotte Checkers when they take on the Hershey Bears at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Christmas Market is open for another weekend of shopping. The market features more than 140 vendors, plus festive holiday food and drinks. Through Dec. 5 the brewery is collecting new and gently used coats for Channel 9′s 20th annual Steve’s Coats for Kids drive. Bring a coat to donate and you’ll get a free pint of beer!

Learn about Kwanzaa at a family workshop at Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library on Saturday. The free, 2-hour program is open to all ages who want to learn the origins, fundamental activities, essential values and the seven basic symbols of this celebration of family, community, and culture.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Take a photo with Santa, do a little Christmas shopping and see barnyard animals at the Rescue Ranch on Saturday. Pre-registration is required for photo sessions.

Other holiday happenings include:

A Huntersville Christmas at Veterans Park on Saturday.

The 76th annual Fort Mill Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The Denver Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The Monroe Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday.

The 41st annual North Mecklenburg Holiday Parade in Davidson and Cornelius on Saturday.

The annual Mint Hill Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday.

The 13th annual Lake Norman Yacht Club Christmas Flotilla and Lights Parade on Saturday.

The 9th annual NoDa Krampus Krawl on Saturday.

The Indian Trail Christmas Parade on Sunday.

Holidays at the Garden at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is open through Dec. 23.

The Light the Knights Festival at Truist Field in Uptown is open through Jan. 1.

The Christmas Light Extravaganza at Patriots Park in Kings Mountain is open through Jan. 1.

Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway is open through Jan. 7

Enjoy the Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis on Saturday and Sunday.

Shop for holiday goodies and stocking stuffers from more than 70 small businesses plus enjoy food trucks and live music at the Front Porch Sunday pop-up market at Atherton Mill in South End.

Other local spots to shop include the Mistletoe Market at Camp North End on Saturday, the Uptown Holiday Market from Friday to Sunday, and the Girl Tribe Holiday Pop-Up at Birkdale Village, which is open through Dec. 23.

Join the Charlotte Blues Society for its Holiday Show at Neighborhood Theatre on Sunday or check out the CMG Gangsta Art Tour with Big Boogie, Blac Youngsta, Money Bagg Yo and others at Spectrum Center.

