Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 14-16

CHARLOTTE — From Juneteenth celebrations and food festivals to places to hang out with dad, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Kickoff your weekend at Friday Night Live at Stowe Park in Belmont where there will be live music and food trucks.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, games, inflatables, and other activities at the 2nd Friday Street Festival at Oak Street Mill in Cornelius.

Grab a blanket or chair and check out a free concert on Friday at Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation’s Sundown Sounds summer concert series at Ramsey Creek Beach or Pineville’s Rock’n & Reel’n series at Pineville Lake Park.

Watch a free movie under the stars on Friday at Fountain Park in Rock Hill where “The Game Plan” will be showing or see “Wonka” at Veterans Park in Huntersville.

Grab your cape and join comics fans at the Heroes Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center. See top-name artists, creators, and exhibitors plus a cast of cosplay characters at the annual event from Friday through Sunday.

Get your fill of food and fun at the 3-day Charlotte Armenian Food Festival at Saint Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church.

Country music fans can see Hardy with Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ella Langley at PNC Music Pavilion on Friday, and Dwight Yoakam with The Mavericks at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday.

Watch the summer movie classic “Jaws” on the big screen as the Charlotte Symphony performs the soundtrack live at Belk Theater in Uptown on Friday and Saturday.

The 27th annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas will take over Plaza Midwood this weekend. Enjoy music, dancing, storytelling, and other festivities at Thomas and Commonwealth Avenues.

Other Juneteenth events that are taking place include:

Indian Trail’s Juneteenth Celebration at Crossing Paths Park on Friday.

Waxhaw’s Juneteenth Celebration at Downtown Park on Friday.

Juneteenth Freedom Weekend Celebration in Downtown Lancaster on Friday and Saturday.

The Juneteenth Jam Kickoff Block Party on Levine Avenue in Uptown on Saturday.

The Juneteenth Celebration at Belk Tonawanda Park in Monroe on Saturday.

The Juneteenth Celebration at Discovery Place Kids-Huntersville on Saturday.

The 3rd annual Queen City Juneteenth Parade and Cultural Celebration at Central Piedmont Community College Cato Campus on Saturday.

The 2024 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center on Saturday.

Belmont’s Juneteenth Celebration at Stowe Park on Saturday.

Gastonia EbonyFest Juneteenth Parade and Festival in Downtown Gastonia on Saturday.

The Town of Davidson’s Juneteenth Celebration at the Ada Jenkins Center on Saturday.

Enjoy songs and suds at the Music & Brews event at Mint Hill Veterans Park on Saturday.

Cheer on the Crown when Charlotte FC takes on DC United at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Talk shop with other car enthusiasts or show off your ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s free Cars and Coffee cruise-in event on Saturday.

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour rolls into Monroe on Saturday. Check out the traveling car show at the Walmart on West Roosevelt Blvd.

Tie dye a pride tee with Birdsong Brewing on Saturday. They’ll have the supplies, you add the color and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Time Out Youth Center.

It’s Father’s Day Weekend and you can treat dad to a fun-filled day at Hi-Wire Brewing on Saturday. There will be live music, and dad-themed games and trivia. On Sunday, dads get free admission at the Carolina Raptor Center and both Mint Museum locations.

Visit a petting zoo, grab a bite from a food truck and take a train ride at the Lavender Bloom Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Dallas Lavender Lane Farm.

Play games and listen to live music on South End’s main street, Camden Road, when it’s transformed into an outdoor living room on Sunday for Camden Commons.

The Charlotte Symphony continues its Summer Pops series on Sunday at Symphony Park with a performance that honors African American musical heritage with works by Scott Joplin, Louis Armstrong, and more.

Have a doggone good time at the Barks & Brews Block Party on Sunday at NoDa Brewing’s North End Taproom.

