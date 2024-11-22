Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov. 22-24

CHARLOTTE — From holiday happenings to outdoor hockey and movies, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

College club hockey takes over Truist Field in Uptown where UNC Charlotte will face Appalachian State on Friday and N.C. State takes on South Carolina on Saturday in outdoor matches.

It’s the final weekend to sip, shop, and sample your way through the Southern Christmas Show where you’ll find more than 400 holiday merchants showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies, and more. The show runs through Sunday at The Park Expo and Conference Center.

The holidays are right around the corner and several popular attractions are lighting up for the season this weekend:

Speedway Christmas opens for its 15th season at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday and continues through Jan. 5. The drive-thru light show features more than 5 million lights, drive-in movies, and a “Christmas Village” where you’ll find Santa, fire pits, and vendors.

The Kings Mountain Christmas Light Extravaganza opens at Patriots Park on Friday and runs through Jan. 1.

Camp North End has transformed into Camp North Pole featuring outdoor ice skating through Jan. 5.

Concord will host its annual tree lighting event on Friday at the courthouse plaza. Then on Saturday the 96th annual Concord Christmas Parade will step off on Church Street and march to Union Street.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the UCity Lights Winter Celebration on Saturday at the Shoppes at University Place where there will also be train rides, a tree lighting, and hands-on holiday activities.

On Saturday, Birkdale Village will also have its tree lighting event and open its outdoor ice rink.

Meet Santa, take a train ride, and check out dozens of cool vehicles at the Touch-A-Truck with Santa and Tree Lighting in downtown Waxhaw on Saturday.

On Sunday, the 71st annual Union County Christmas Parade will take over downtown Monroe.

Grab a blanket and chair and watch an outdoor movie at Stowe Park in Belmont where “Gremlins” will be shown on Saturday.

Cheer on the home team when the Carolina Ascent takes on Dallas Trinity FC at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. It’s the team’s last home game in 2024.

Don’t miss the final huzzah for the Carolina Renaissance Festival this weekend. Tickets for Saturday are sold out but at last check, tickets were still available for Sunday.

Break out your black and blue and watch the Carolina Panthers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

