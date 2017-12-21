BREAKING NEWS
12:40 PM
Memorial honors cyclist struck and killed at south Charlotte intersection
1:10 PM
Student in custody after gun brought to Garinger HS, officials say
1:16 PM
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to baby boy
1:16 PM
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to baby boy
2017-12-21
Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; up to 19 injured
1:10 PM
Gaston County assistant DA charged with having meth, heroin
2017-09-15
5:01 AM
Victims identified after nude gunman opens fire in Tenn. Waffle House
9:05 AM
2-year-old pelted 9 times by paintballs in her yard, mother says
1:09 PM
FORECAST: Soggy start to the work week; Flood Watch for mountains
9:52 AM
2 teens charged in connection with man's shooting death last week
International Headlines
The Latest: Yemen rebels say strike kills senior official
SANAA, Yemen (AP) - The Latest on the conflict in Yemen (all times local):
UK man convicted of hate crime for Nazi-salute dog video
LONDON (AP) - A Scottish man who filmed a dog appearing to give Nazi salutes was fined 800 pounds ($1,200) on Monday after being convicted of a hate crime, in a case that has sparked a debate about the limits of free speech.
- Italy turns to 5-Stars to lead talks to end impasse
- Syrian troops look to isolate IS in Damascus battle
- European rights court rejects case on terminally ill toddler
- Attacks on South Sudan health facilities, workers increasing
North Carolina, South Carolina News
Felder no longer part of South Carolina basketball program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina point guard Rakym Felder is no longer part of the Gamecocks basketball team.
Fire burns historic church near South Carolina coast
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) - A church near the South Carolina coast that is more than 150 years old has been heavily damaged in a fire.
- Fire burns historic church near South Carolina coast
- Graham receptionist founds female mentoring group
- Deposed North Carolina GOP leader testifies for lawsuit
- Alabama IndyCar race resumes after rain postponement
- N Carolina teacher pay, student spending improved last year
More National Headlines
AP Top News
The Latest: IndyCar's Newgarden pits with 41 minutes left
AP Top News
Woman held in 2 deaths likely to be extradited to Florida
South Carolina
New lynching memorial evokes terror of victims
Business
Sears' biggest shareholder offers to buy Kenmore brand
AP Top News
US stocks rise and bond yields set four-year highs
News
With lights from Toys R Us dimmed, sales plunge at Hasbro
Gaston County assistant DA charged with having meth, heroin
Student in custody after gun brought to Garinger HS, officials say
Sinkhole and water main break causing Charlotte traffic issues
KEITH MONDAY'S MONDAY FORECAST OUTLOOK: Rain is back
City Council to decide whether to use $6M from trust fund for affordable housing
2 teens charged in connection with man's shooting death last week
Portion of South Tryon Street blocked after car slams into power pole
Rain moving in
Residents pushing Mecklenburg County leaders for more greenways
Education Headlines
Matthews leaders to meet about opening own charter schools
-
Special committee to brainstorm ways to make NC schools safer
- Special committee to brainstorm ways to make NC schools safer
- CMS restructuring reduces learning communities from 9 to 6
- Fort Mill residents approve $190 million school bond
- Union County School Board approves redistricting reversal
- CMS discusses school safety plans in wake of recent threats
Health Headlines
Levine Children's Hospital gets $5M for cancer fight
-
High number of thyroid cancer cases reported in Mooresville area
- High number of thyroid cancer cases reported in Mooresville area
- 11 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 342 for season
- Black women more likely to die from breast cancer than white women
- Infection causes strange behavior in children often misdiagnosed as mental illness
- Million-dollar donation will help families battle children's cancer
Business Headlines
Sears' biggest shareholder offers to buy Kenmore brand
NEW YORK (AP) - Sears' biggest shareholder appears to be pushing for a breakup of the 125-year-old company that has survived two world wars and the Great Depression.
US stocks rise and bond yields set four-year highs
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are rising Monday with health care and technology companies and retailers leading the way. Bond prices continue to fall and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is getting close to 3 percent, a milestone it hasn't reached since January 2014. Aluminum producers are sinking after the Treasury Department moved to ease sanctions against Russian aluminum company Rusal.
-
- US stocks rise and bond yields set four-year highs
- With lights from Toys R Us dimmed, sales plunge at Hasbro
- EU launches probe of Apple's takeover of digital app Shazam
- US existing home sales rose 1.1 percent in March
- EU trade chief says Merkel, Macron will push Trump on steel
More World News Headlines
World
Syrian troops look to isolate IS in Damascus battle
AP Top News
European rights court rejects case on terminally ill toddler
News
Attacks on South Sudan health facilities, workers increasing
World
Prosecutor: Danish submarine inventor could kill again
News
Royal baby: It's a boy for Kate on England's national day
World
EU trade chief says Merkel, Macron will push Trump on steel
Hands on Charlotte Day in Lakewood Neighborhood
IMAGES: Shootout at Union County hotel
PHOTOS: Car, CATS bus collide in west Charlotte
IMAGES: 1992 Corvette set on fire
IMAGES: Fire engulfs home near Steele Creek
PHOTOS: Inmates killed in South Carolina prison riot
IMAGES: April 15 storm photos
CMPD empowerment initiative in Lakewood community
Sheriff's Office rounds up school supplies for Classroom Central
