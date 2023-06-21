Hornets to hold NBA Draft party at Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE — The NBA Draft is Thursday night and Charlotte Hornets fans are invited to the Spectrum Center for a draft party.

Fans will get the chance to hang out with Hornets mascot, Hugo, and legends Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry.

There will also be giveaways, entertainment, and photo opportunities on the concourse.

Don’t miss the celebration with fellow fans at Spectrum Center as we make the No. 2 pick!



All attendees can win one of 35 giveaways in honor of the upcoming 35th Anniversary by having their ticket scanned.



All attendees can win one of 35 giveaways in honor of the upcoming 35th Anniversary by having their ticket scanned.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Pre-draft programming begins at 7 p.m., and the 2023 NBA Draft tips off at 8 p.m.

Sports director Phil Orban and DaShawn Brown will be LIVE in Brooklyn for a special NBA Draft Countdown at 7 p.m. Reporter Hannah Goetz will be LIVE with the latest from the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. Click here to get yours.

