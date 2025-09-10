Mecklenburg County DA addresses Charlotte light rail stabbing case

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather talked for the first time on Wednesday about the suspect and repeat offender in Charlotte’s fatal light rail stabbing.

Decarlos Brown was federally indicted on Tuesday for the slaying of Iryna Zarutska on Aug 22.

Brown could face the death penalty.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had charged Brown with first-degree murder after the homicide.

Decarlos Brown

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz spoke with Merriweather for 30 minutes.

Merriweather’s office warned Channel 9 that he would not talk about the specifics on the case, Sáenz asked anyway.

Sáenz also wanted to know what many in the community have been asking: “What needs to be done to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Some of the blame has fallen on Merriweather and the court system.

Some have even asked for his resignation.

Merriweather told Sáenz that he and his team aren’t focused on the noise, they are focused on the job at hand.

The DA said, even with Brown charged with a federal crime, his office will proceed with the first-degree murder case.

He also said the tragedy is personal to him as a member of this community and it’s shaken him, too.

Merriweather talked about more mental health resources, and changes to the judicial system, which could keep repeat offenders behind bars, needs to be in place.

“A person, who is a repeat offender with a record like this, should he have been on the streets?” Sáenz asked the DA.

“What we do to make sure people who are repeat offenders who have been charged with crimes, are not on the streets, is make sure we make use of sentence enhancements like our habitual statute that would make sure that people who are waiting for trial, we make use laws that I had a hand in helping to change like the Pretrial Integrity Act,” Merriweather said. “The current design of our system calls on us to wait for the worst thing to happen before we address a public safety threat, and that has to be something that changes.”

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather interview on deadly light rail stabbing (CREDIT: ROB McMannen)

Merriweather said he believes magistrates should have more information than they currently do when determining bond when a suspect is brought to the jail.

