CHARLOTTE — Remnants from Tropical Depression Debby are lingering Thursday night as the threat of flooding continues.

Charlotte resident Alan Cordova lives in west Charlotte.

“It usually gets kind of flooded here but not as bad as it did today, so everyone was moving their cars yesterday,” said Cordova.

Much of his street off Wilkinson Boulevard was submerged.

“It was kind of scary when you first look at it,” Cordova said. “It’s like everything is kind of getting messed up.”

The National Guard checked on residents in the neighborhood.

“They came out here and they were asking people if they wanted to leave,” Cordova said.

He said everyone refused because they didn’t want to leave their belongings behind.

The scene was similar along McIlwaine Road near Beatties Ford in Huntersville where flood water overtook a bridge, so police closed it.

Click here for the current warnings.

Cordova is thankful that his things are only damp.

“It definitely made a huge mess,” he said. “It impacted the whole bottom of all the trailers. There’s no serious damage.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31 ‘Huge mess’: Debby leaves extensive damage

TRACKING DEBBY:









©2024 Cox Media Group