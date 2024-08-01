Meck County DA’s report details shootout that left 4 officers dead

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office released an extensive report Thursday detailing the April shooting that resulted in the death of four officers.

The 26-page report details what happened on April 29 along Galway Drive in northeast Charlotte. In addition to the four officers killed, four others were hurt in the shootout with a wanted felon.

In the report, District Attorney Spencer Merriweather says as the task force approached the home, Terry Hughes Jr. saw them from the side door of his home. Merriweather says Hughes then went back into the home.

After officers used a loudspeaker to tell Hughes they were there and to leave the house, the DA says Hughes started to open fire. Those shots came from a Radical Arms RF-15 rifle, fired by Hughes through the upstairs rear window.

Merriweather says Hughes moved between the rear and side windows when firing shots. Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks was struck as he took cover with Task Force Officer Sam Poloche. Task Force Officer William “Alden” Elliott and another task force officer were struck at the fence line near the home.

The task force was operating on a separate radio channel that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department wasn’t monitoring. But there happened to be a CMPD officer on the task force who was able to relay to dispatch that shots were fired and officers were down.

Merriweather says CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer was part of the first of hundreds of officers who then arrived to try to help and extract the fallen officers. Merriweather says Eyer and other CMPD officers tried to approach the rear of the home through the backyard of a neighbor’s house where Deputy Weeks was struck. The DA says Hughes shot Eyer and Officer Poloche as they tried to take cover behind a tree.

About 20 or so minutes after the shooting started, Merriweather says Hughes jumped from a second-story front window to his front yard. Officers shot and killed him.

The message was sent over CMPD radio that Hughes was down, but Merriweather says officers on the side of the home didn’t get that message. As officers tried to help an injured officer, one spotted what was thought to be movement in the side window where Hughes was previously firing. The officer fired a shot at the window, and Merriweather says this caused officers to think there was an additional shooter inside.

Over the next 10 minutes, officers discharged cover fire at the window while they evacuated the injured officer. CMPD also used an armored UTV to drive through the side yard to evacuate Officer Elliott.

Hughes’ girlfriend and her daughter were inside the home when all of this happened. Merriweather says they were interviewed and there is no evidence showing they ever fired a gun.

There will be no charges filed against any officers who fired their weapons.

