Reminders and races: The big things to know this Election Day

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is getting you ready for Election Day on Nov. 7. In this guide, you’ll find a brief breakdown of what races to keep an eye on in the region and links to more information.

City Council At-Large and Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board At-Large positions mark some of the key races on the ballot.

Fourteen candidates vie for the three available CMS positions. The only incumbent running is Lenora Shipp.

Voters will also decide on the $2 million school bond referendum for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This is a record-setting amount. If the measure is successful, there will be at least three tax increases between now nd 2029.

Charlotte City Council District 6 is a race to keep an eye on. Incumbent Tariq Bokhari is facing a rematch against Democrat Stephanie Hand. Hand came within 400 votes of Bokhari last year.

The race for mayor of Huntersville is a fascinating one. Incumbent Commissioners Dan Boone and Derek Partee as well as former Rep. Christy Clark are running. In Huntersville’s At-Large race, 17 people are running.

For the first time in more than a decade, Mooresville will have a new mayor. Former State Senator Chris Carney is facing Commissioner Bobby Compton.

In Cornelius, two friends became political opponents in the race for Cornelius Mayor.

Voters will decide whether to authorize up to $15 million for a second water source in Beech Mountain. Beech Mountain has dealt with water issues since practically inception.

Important things to remember before you get to the polls

Remember to bring an ID! You won’t be able to vote without it.

Guidance for voters who wear masks: If election officials can’t tell the picture is you because of your mask, they are not allowed to tell you to remove or lower it.

Wondering how to get to the polls? The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation for riders on Tuesday.

Check where you need to go to vote through the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

For live results on Tuesday, visit our up-to-date election page.

