Silfab Solar leak: What is hydrofluoric acid?

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Silfab Solar facility in Fort Mill paused operations Thursday following a hydrofluoric acid leak, and neighbors expressed concern after hearing about the leak and its effect on a nearby school.

Officials with Silfab stated that the public was not exposed to the chemical during the incident, but what are the effects of hydrofluoric acid?

Hydrofluoric acid is a chemical commonly used in electronics manufacturing to etch textures into solar cells. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes it as a weak acid, it can be dangerous.

According to the CDC, the health effects of hydrofluoric acid depend on the concentration of the chemical and the length of time a person is exposed. At high concentrations, the acid can penetrate skin tissue. It is also capable of creating toxic fumes that cause irritation to the skin and lungs.

The Silfab Solar facility was designed to produce solar cells, which are the electronic components of a solar panel located under the glass that convert sunlight into energy. During the manufacturing process, hydrofluoric acid is used to etch textures into the cells, allowing them to collect light more effectively.

Silfab is not the only manufacturer of solar cells in South Carolina. ES Foundry operates a similar facility in an industrial area outside of Greenwood, located about one hour south of Spartanburg.

The ES Foundry site is situated within half a mile of residential homes. Despite the proximity to a neighborhood, there have been no major complaints reported regarding the operations at the Greenwood facility.

