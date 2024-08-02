Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Aug. 2-4

CHARLOTTE — From Cirque du Soleil to concerts and outdoor movies, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Cirque du Soleil brings its enchanting arena show “Corteo” to Charlotte for just six performances. The show runs through Sunday at Bojangles Coliseum.

Catch a game with a view at Truist Field this weekend when the Charlotte Knights take on Norfolk. There will be fireworks after the game on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday is Dino Day.

Cheer on another home team when the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take on the Salem Red Sox at Atrium Health Ballpark. There will be fireworks after the game on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday is Super Splash Day.

It’s another busy weekend at Charlotte’s amphitheaters. Skillet is at the Carowinds Paladium on Friday and Sugar Ray is there on Saturday. Jamey Johnson is at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, and PNC Music Pavilion will host Limp Bizkit on Friday, I Prevail and Halestorm on Saturday, and Cage the Elephant on Sunday.

A couple of free shows to check out include Waxhaw’s Jammin by the Tracks series on Friday at the Water Tower and the Catawba Riverkeeper’s Jam at the Dam series at The Boathouse on Saturday.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at First Friday events in Rock Hill and downtown Waxhaw. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

The First Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and this month’s featured artists.

Grab a blanket or lawn chair and watch a free outdoor movie on Friday at Village Park in Kannapolis where “Elemental” is showing or on Saturday at Stowe Park in Belmont where “Hook” will be playing.

Join Optimist Hall for its 5th Birthday Party Extravaganza on Saturday. There will be carnival rides, including a Ferris wheel, games, and food and drink specials.

Cool off at the Carolina Raptor Center’s Beat the Heat event on Saturday where you’ll find water activities along the shaded raptor trail. Visitors can watch as the birds of prey are given icy treats.

On Saturday, immerse yourself in creativity and meet local artists at the Vapa Center’s Open Studios and Artisans Market or the NoDa Bizarre on the front lawn of the Johnston YMCA.

Take your appetite to the Festival of Food Trucks in downtown Mooresville on Saturday. There will be more than 17 trucks and live music.

Anime and pop culture fans can check out Collect-A-Con at the Charlotte Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. Celebrity guests include Chuck Norris and the Ying Yang Twins.

Join the Charlotte Blues Society for its monthly jam on Sunday at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts. All ages and playing levels are welcome.

