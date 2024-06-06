Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 7-9

CHARLOTTE — From food festivals and first Friday events to sizzling concerts and shows, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Stroll through Uptown while sampling flavors from Charlotte-area restaurants at Taste of Charlotte, which takes over Tryon Street from Friday through Sunday. In addition to the food, there will be family entertainment, shopping, live music, and activities for kids.

It’s homecoming weekend for the Carolina Chaos professional lacrosse team. Check out two days of doubleheaders at Memorial Stadium on Friday and Saturday, with the Chaos playing one home game each day.

Get ready to laugh out loud when the Charlotte Squawks perform at Booth Playhouse in Uptown. The comedy show pokes fun at politics, pop culture, sports, and all things Charlotte through satire and musical parodies. Performances run through June 29.

The Town of Waxhaw kicks off its summer concert series, Jammin’ by the Tracks, this week during First Fridays in downtown.

Grab a blanket or camping chair and check out Music on the Lawn at Historic Rosedale on Friday.

Enjoy a free outdoor movie under the stars at Village Park in Kannapolis on Friday where “Wonka” will be shown.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at Rock Hill’s First Friday event at the Old Town Night Market. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and this month’s featured artists.

Have a ball at Truist Field in Uptown when the Charlotte Knights take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. There will be fireworks after the games on Friday and Saturday, and kids can run the bases following the game on Sunday.

It’s another busy weekend for music fans! On Friday, Brothers Osbourne will be at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre and Eric Roberson will perform at Knight Theater. On Saturday, Grupo Firme will be at PNC Music Pavilion, and on Sunday the Wood Brothers are at Knight Theater.

Free concerts happening this weekend include Mount Holly Nights in downtown Mount Holly and the Rock The Park Liberty Park Summer Concert Series in Mooresville on Friday and Saturday Davidson’s Concerts on the Green and Harrisburg’s Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series at Harrisburg Park. Or listen to a little homegrown music on Saturday at the Earl Scruggs Center’s monthly Pickin’ on the Square. All ages and playing levels are welcome.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, drinks, and artisan vendors at the Catawba Riverkeeper’s Jam at the Dam event on Saturday.

The Northern Regional Recreation Center in Cornelius is celebrating its 2nd anniversary with the Big Jump Event on Saturday. There will be a field full of inflatables of all shapes and sizes, bounce houses, obstacle courses, and other activities. Registration is required.

Make crafts, go on an I Spy scavenger hunt, and take a tour of the latest exhibitions during Family Day at The Galleries at Cabarrus Arts Council on Saturday.

Head over to Optimist Hall this weekend for a Block Party on Saturday and the Charlotte Vintage Market on Sunday.

Or check out Gibson Mill Market’s Sunday Funday where you’ll find a bubble dance party and coloring and crafts station.

The Charlotte Symphony kicks off its Summer Pops series on Sunday at Symphony Park with the vibrant rhythms and melodies of Latin music.

