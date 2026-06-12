Brookford police chief returns focus to cold case after acquittal in evidence charges

BROOKFORD, N.C. — Brookford Police Chief Willie Armstrong says he’s thankful for the support of the community after a judge dismissed charges against him in connection with a 30-year-old cold case murder.

Armstrong is back on the job with the Brookford Police Department, and he told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that he won’t stop looking into the cold case murder of 13-year-old Dee Dee Dawkins.

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The mayor says Chief Armstrong can work here as long as he’s mayor. Armstrong was in his office Friday morning working in the town of Brookford.

On Thursday, the judge dismissed the charges against Armstrong for the felony of altering, destroying or stealing evidence, along with the misdemeanor of willful failure to discharge duties.

Both of the charges were in connection with the Brookford Police Department reopening the unsolved 1992 murder case.

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Prosecutors alleged that Armstrong went to the home of William Crooks to question him about the case but then the chief left his cell phone in the residence recording when he left.

His attorney told the jury that Chief Armstrong made a mistake, something he spoke with Channel 9 about Friday morning.

Armstrong told us each day this week that prosecutors offered him a plea to a lesser charge, but he says he refused.

Watch Channel 9 at 5:30 p.m. to hear from Armstrong about the trial, and the town’s mayor about how he’s supporting the chief.

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