Republican leaders look at bail laws, restarting death penalty after light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina lawmakers laid out potential legislative changes on Thursday in the wake of Charlotte’s deadly light rail stabbing.

They pushed for restarting the death penalty, cracking down on cashless bail, and requiring magistrates to consider a person’s homelessness and mental health history when setting bond.

>>At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, reporter Joe Bruno will have more about these proposed measures.

Iryna Zarutska’s killing that happened on Aug. 22 got national attention after Charlotte Area Transit System officials released surveillance video Friday of the slaying.

Decarlos Brown faces federal and state charges. He is accused of stabbing the 23-year-old to death on the Blue Line as it traveled to the East/West Boulevard Station in South End.

His charges include first-degree murder and committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system. That last charge means he could face the death penalty.

Brown has been in the Mecklenburg County criminal system for years, and spent five years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Brown’s mother told Channel 9 he has schizophrenia.

Learn more about the case here.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

PAST COVERAGE: