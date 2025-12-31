WSOC: The top 25 stories of 2025

CHARLOTTE — As 2025 comes to a close, we’re looking back on the stories from the Carolinas that caught the most attention among our neighbors.

From breaking news updates to in-depth reporting and continuous team coverage, these were the 25 most-seen articles on WSOCTV.com based on page views:

In January, dozens of FEMA homes and travel trailers sat empty near Hickory Regional Airport, while over 2,700 families remain in motels in western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

A routine traffic stop in Monroe on April 8 led to the discovery of seven stolen vehicles valued at an estimated $1.25 million.

A Rock Hill coin maker’s treasure hunt in the Blue Ridge Mountains had people searching high and low for a jar of gold coins in October, and many first learned of the prize on Channel 9.

Former Channel 9 anchor Cullen Fertguson died at the age of 82 in October. He was Charlotte’s first consumer reporter, launching the Action 9 segment in 1970.

Shigeaki Hattori, the founder of Hattori Racing Enterprises, was involved in the two-vehicle wreck in April.

A young Ukrainian refugee was stabbed to death on a light rail train in Charlotte’s South End. Channel 9 first reported on the attack on August 22, before Iryna Zarutska was identified as the victim. Across dozens of articles and videos, Channel 9 provided continuing coverage of the criminal investigation, exclusive interviews with CATS leaders, the outcry from the community, and the response from the North Carolina government in Iryna’s Law.

In September, Channel 9 learned that federal investigators uncovered a counterfeit money scheme at Carolina Place Mall, where suspects allegedly used fake cash to purchase $300,000 worth of jewelry.

A PSA Airlines flight crew based in Charlotte was in the crash involving an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. in January. We learned that some of the victims had connections to the Charlotte area.

A moment of humanity was captured on a Cabarrus County deputy’s body camera, when one act of kindness changed a woman’s life. Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz worked for months to get the video, and it went viral in September.

A grieving friend says a single mother who was killed in a SouthPark apartment complex back in October had moved to Charlotte for a fresh start after going through a divorce.

A 14-year-old boy drowned in Lake Norman after going missing from a home in Mooresville in July. A search involving neighbors, volunteers, and emergency responders was conducted using drones and lake patrol units. Chopper 9 captured footage of the extensive search efforts.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued dozens of citations for drugs and guns during an event promoted as “Black Boat Weekend” near Dog Island on Lake Norman in July. More than 500 boats and 3,500 people were reported to be there.

A little over a week after we shared the No. 23 story in this list, a father-daughter duo from Georgia found the collection of gold coins, which had grown in value to more than $40,000.

A dispute over a path through the Marvin Creek neighborhood in January turned into a legal battle involving the village of Marvin.

A man accused of driving drunk and hitting a family’s golf cart in 2022 was on trial in December. One of the survivors from that crash shared what she remembered. The driver, Austin Harmon, was found guilty of three counts of felony death by vehicle.

A North Carolina bill would scrap window-tinting restrictions in the state but require drivers to roll down their windows when an officer approaches.

A man saw a piece of property in foreclosure, bid on it and won. But it turned out he didn’t get the right property. Action 9 found out why.

An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Mississippi in February was diverted to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, due to a flap issue requiring a longer runway.

The co-owner of Sycamore Brewing was arrested in December after allegedly breaking into a home and raping a girl under the age of 15. Channel 9 broke the story, which led to a boycott of Sycamore’s products.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty found that fake $100 bills were fooling workers in area counties back in August, but they are now taking precautions in hopes to catch the people responsible.

A 4-year-old boy from Alexander County was hospitalized in September after a snake bit him near his ring finger at daycare.

Six people were killed and one person was injured in a crash on Interstate 485 Outer Loop in July. The crash caused traffic issues for hours as travelers navigated a busy Saturday roadway.

One person died, and another was seriously hurt after escaping a fire at a Gaston County home in late December. The victims were identified as NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin’s parents. Dennis Hamlin, 75, died from his injuries.

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, 55, his wife, Cristina, son Ryder and daughter Emma were among seven people killed when his private jet crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in December.

A recall involving a well-known cholesterol medication caught the attention of millions of people across the United States.

